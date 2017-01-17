Heavy Rains and Strong Winds Prompt Area Warnings

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a WIND ADVISORY, an AREAL FLOOD WATCH and a FLOOD WATCH for Grays Harbor County.

A WIND ADVISORY will be in effect from midnight tonight through 3:00 pm Wednesday afternoon. Sustained South winds are projected to be 25-25 mph gusting to 50 mph along the coast.

Heavy rain is forecast to impact the entire region over Tuesday and Wednesday and could create minor flooding issues throughout the county. Drenching downpours could occur Tuesday night into Wednesday.

An AREAL FLOOD WATCH is in effect from tonight through Wednesday evening. An AREAL FLOOD WATCH means flooding is possible along small streams and rivers. The underground water levels in many areas of the county may quickly rise and pool in low lying areas.

A FLOOD WATCH is in effect from 6:00 pm tonight through midnight Thursday morning. All rivers in the county are currently running very low, but will rise quickly over the next two days due to heavy rain locally and in the mountains.

As of 6:00 am Tuesday, NO RIVERS are projected to reach flood stage in Grays Harbor County. The Satsop River can react extremely fast to heavy rainfall and is an area of concern by the National Weather Service over the next few days.

REMEMBER – Do not drive over roads covered with water. TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN

Heavy rain could cause hazardous driving conditions with reduced visibility and pooling of water on roadways. Use extreme caution while driving

The Grays Harbor Emergency Management Agency reports they will continue to monitor the changing weather impacting the County this week and will update information as conditions change.

