"Heaven Knows" you need all of Donna Summer's hits in one place

Island Def Jam/UMeThis week, previews for Summer: The Donna Summer Musical begin at New York City’s Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, so what better time than to revisit the late disco legend’s back catalogue?

April 20 sees the release of Summer: The Original Hits, which rounds up all of Donna’s biggest songs. It’s designed as a companion to the musical, which officially opens April 23.

The 18-track collection features all the Donna Summer hits you love, from “I Feel Love,” “MacArthur Park,” “Dim All the Lights” and “Last Dance,” to “Hot Stuff,” “Bad Girls” and “She Works Hard for the Money.” Also included is Donna’s German-language version of “White Boys” from the musical Hair — she recorded it while in the German cast of the musical.

The deluxe version of the package adds two more tracks: the “Rosabel’s Radio Mix” of “MacArthur Park,” which was a #1 dance hit in 2013, and a brand-new remix of “Hot Stuff.”

Donna Summer died in 2012, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013.

Here’s the track list for Summer: The Original Hits:

1. “I Feel Love”

2. “Love to Love You Baby”

3. “I Remember Yesterday”

4. “On My Honor”

5. “White Boys” — from Hair

6. “Faster and Faster to Nowhere”

7. “MacArthur Park”

8. “Heaven Knows” — with Brooklyn Dreams

9. “No More Tears (Enough Is Enough)” — duet With Barbra Streisand

10. “Pandora’s Box”

11. “On the Radio”

12. “I Love You”

13. “Bad Girls”

14. “She Works Hard for the Money”

15. “Dim All the Lights”

16. “Unconditional Love”

17. “Hot Stuff”

18. “Last Dance”

The Dance Continues…

19. “MacArthur Park (Rosabel’s Radio Mix)”**

20. “Hot Stuff (Ralph Rosario & Erick Ibiza 2018 Rework)”**

** Exclusive bonus tracks for the Digital Deluxe Version.

