“Heartbroken” Adele forced to cancel last two dates of her tour due to damaged vocal cords

In a statement on Instagram, Adele writes that she’d “struggled vocally” both of those nights, so she went to see her doctor. “It turns out I have damaged my vocal cords,” she writes. “And on medical advice, I am simply unable to perform over the weekend.”

“To say that I am heartbroken would be a complete understatement,” she continues, saying she even considered lip-syncing in order to complete the shows.

“But I’ve never done it and I cannot in a million years do that to you,” she adds. “It wouldn’t be the real me up there.”

“You know I would not make this decision lightly,” Adele continues. “I have done 121 shows and I have 2 left. 2 left!!! And they are 2 gigantic shows! Who the f**k cancels a show at Wembley Stadium?

Adele then says she’s desperately trying to “get my head around” the fact that she won’t be able to complete these “milestone” shows.

“I’m sorry. I’m devastated,” she writes. “I’m sorry. I love you I’m so sorry please forgive me.”

Refunds are available for those two shows, and Adele promises “more information” over the next few days.

