Hear Train, The Eagles, Michael McDonald sing Dan Fogelberg on new tribute album

BMGThe late singer/songwriter Dan Fogelberg is saluted on the new all-star album A Tribute to Dan Fogelberg, which is in stores now. It features artists from a number of genres putting their own stamp on the singer’s biggest hits, as well as some lesser-known favorites.

The album features Train‘s performance of “Same Old Lang Syne,” The Eagles taking on “Part of the Plan,” “Better Change” as interpreted by Michael McDonald, and “Hard to Say” by Boz Scaggs. Other artists featured on the disc include Garth Brooks, the late Donna Summer, Zac Brown Band, Vince Gill & Amy Grant, and Jimmy Buffett.

This past August, Dan Fogelberg was posthumously inducted into the Colorado Music Hall of Fame, along with Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh and others. During the induction event, many of the artists on the album performed, including Garth Brooks, Vince Gill and Amy Grant. The concert will air in the spring of 2018 on AXS TV.

Fogelberg died of prostate cancer in 2007.

Here’s the A Tribute to Dan Fogelberg full track list:

“Phoenix” performed by Garth Brooks

“Nether Lands” performed by Donna Summer

“Better Change” performed by Michael McDonald

“Longer” performed by Amy Grant/Vince Gill

“Same Old Lang Syne” performed by Train

“Don’t Lose Heart” performed by Dobie Gray

“Old Tennessee” performed by Fool’s Gold/Denny Henson and Tom Kelly

“As the Raven Flies” performed by Casey James

“Sutters Mill” performed by Randy Owen

“Run for the Roses” performed by The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band with Richie Furay

“Hard to Say” performed by Boz Scaggs

“Part of the Plan” performed by the Eagles

“There’s a Place in the World for a Gambler” performed by Jimmy Buffett

“Leader of the Band” performed by Zac Brown Band

