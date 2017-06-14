Hear new Stevie Nicks song she recorded for movie “The Book of Henry”

Manny Carabel/WireImageFleetwood Mac‘s Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie just released a self-titled duets album last week. Now comes word that the band’s other singer, Stevie Nicks, also has new music to share with fans.

E! News reports that Nicks has recorded a song titled “Your Hand I Will Never Let It Go” for the new drama film The Book of Henry, which stars Naomi Watts and Sarah Silverman.

A lyrics video for the track featuring footage from the movie, mixed with animated graphics and words, has debuted on the official Focus Features YouTube channel. The melodic, melancholy tune showcases Stevie’s instantly recognizable voice, accompanied by sparse electronic instruments and, later on, by soaring strings.

“Then you took my hand, transformation began/Commotion where it once was still,” sings Nicks in the song’s chorus. “Fireworks explode, front row tickets to the show/This hand I will never let it go.”

The Book of Henry tells the story of a single mom, portrayed by Watts, who works as a waitress in a suburban town. Her brilliant young son enlists her in a scheme to rescue a young female neighbor — his classmate — who’s hiding a dangerous secret.

The film premieres this Friday, June 16.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments