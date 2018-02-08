Hear James Bay's new single "Wild Love" now

Republic RecordsGet your first taste of James Bay’s new sound: His single, “Wild Love,” is out now.

The song is a romantic tune featuring James’ signature guitar tone, but it also has some interesting sonic elements that weren’t present on James’ hit debut, Chaos and the Calm.

In a statement, James says, “I know some of this new sound was not apparent on my first album — there were hints, perhaps — but I think my new music helps to paint a fuller picture of who I am.”

He adds, “As soon as I recognized I was being pinned down as ‘the intimate acoustic guitar guy’ I realized I knew I had to push myself musically. I want it as part of my arsenal, but I don’t want that solely to define me. I’m not there yet, but hope that this new music can do for singer-songwriter, loosely, what Drake and Chance The Rapper are doing for their genre: tearing up the rule book.”

As for “Wild Love,” James says it’s about “the experience of falling for someone. Something you can feel immediately when you meet them for the first time, or which rekindles throughout a relationship.”

He adds, “It’s also about yearning for someone — whether that’s the person you can’t keep your eyes off across the room, or in my experience, the person you don’t stop thinking about wherever you are in the world.”

James will give fans a preview of his new album, due out later this year, with an intimate North American tour, which starts March 25 in Seattle, WA. Fittingly, since the song is called “Wild Love,” pre-sale tickets will be available Valentine’s Day, February 14, at 10 a.m. The general public can buy them February 16 starting at 10 a.m. local time at JamesBay.com.

Here are the tour dates:

3/25 — Seattle, WA, The Showbox

3/27 — San Francisco, CA, The Fillmore

3/28 — Los Angeles, CA, Belasco Theater

3/31 — Chicago, IL, Metro

4/2 — Washington, D.C., Lincoln Theatre

4/3 — Brooklyn, NY, Brooklyn Steel

4/5 — Boston, MA, Royale NightClub

4/6 — Philadelphia, PA, Theatre of Living Arts (TLA)

4/8 — Toronto, ON, Danforth Music Hall

