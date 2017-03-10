Hear Celine Dion’s new “Beauty and the Beast” Song

Walt Disney RecordsBack in 1991, Celine Dion released her duet with Peabo Bryson, “Beauty and the Beast,” which went on to win an Oscar and a Grammy. Celine is featured on the soundtrack of Disney’s new live-action remake of the animated classic singing a completely new song, which you can now listen to online.

The song is called “How Does a Moment Last Forever,” and it was written specifically for the new movie by Alan Menken, who co-wrote all the songs for the original animated version. It will play over the end credits of the film, along with two other newly-recorded songs: Josh Groban’s “Evermore” and a new version of “Beauty and the Beast” by Ariana Grande and John Legend.

Beauty and the Beast arrives in theaters March 17. It’s from Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

