Have You Heard “The News”? New Train Track Now Available

Have you heard "The News"? Train has released a fourth track from their upcoming album, a girl, a bottle, a boat, due out January 27.

The song, called “The News,” is something the band has been playing live on and off since last year, and it has a very different sound from the previous songs they’ve already released from the disc: it has a harder groove and features some electronic vocal effects.

Lyrically, it’s about a guy who’s gone berserk — presumably with love — and is begging his girl to turn on the local news and watch him before they cart him off to a “rubber room” with straitjackets and lithium.

“The News” is the fourth track to be released from a girl, a bottle, a boat, following “Play That Song,” “Lottery” and “Working Girl.” If you pre-order the album, you’ll get all four tracks instantly.

