Hats off to forest landowners restoring fish habitat

Some 43 large forest landowners received accolades today from state officials for upgrading forest roads and stream crossings to improve salmon habitat and water quality.

RMAP completions

Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz (fourth from left) and officials from the departments of Ecology, and Fish and Wildlife presented certificates of appreciation to several large landowners for taking steps to improve fish habitat in forest streams.

At a regular quarterly meeting of the state Forest Practices Board today, officials from the departments of Natural Resources, Ecology and Fish and Wildlife praised the 43 large forest landowners that had completed the Board’s required road maintenance and abandonment plan process. Meanwhile, more than 50 additional large forest landowners continue to develop road inventories and make required improvements by the Board’s 2021 deadline.

These efforts come in response to state rules that require landowners to build and maintain roads in a way that minimizes damage to public resources, such as clean water and healthy habitat for native fish. Roads are considered a major contributor to runoff that can degrade water quality in forest streams. Undersized or improperly placed culverts where roads cross streams can block salmon and other fish from reaching upstream areas vital to their survival.

The 43 public and private landowners receiving certificates of appreciation today upgraded 25,000 miles of forest road and removed 6,000 fish passage barriers (frequently culvert pipes) to re-open about 3,500 miles of upstream habitat to migrating fish. The 43 honored were:

Ahtanum Irrigation District Alco Holdings, LLC Aloha Lumber American Forest Resources, LLC Arbor-Pacific Forest Services, Inc. (Grandy Lake Forest) Arden Tree Farms, Inc Baring Timber, LLC Bascom Pacific, LLC (The Campbell Group) Bloedel Timberlands C&G Timber Campbell Global City of Bremerton City of Montesano Forecastle Timber Co. Forest Capital Partners, LLC (Hancock Timber Resource Group) GMO Fund VIII Grays Harbor County Green Crow Corporation Green Crow Timber, LLC Bennet Lumber Products, Inc. The Herbrand Company Hancock Renewable Energy Group (HNRG) Inland Empire Paper Co. Keystone Forest Investments, LLC Manke Lumber Company Menasha Forest Products, Corp. – New Growth Olympus, LLC Muckleshoot Federal Corporation North Cascades Timberland, LLC ORM Timber Operating Company II, LLC Plum Creek Timber Company Pope Resources Port Blakely Tree Farms Riley Creek Lumber Seattle City Light Seefeld Corporation Springboard – Wallace Falls, LLC Stimson Lumber. TC&I Chinook, LLC The Nature Conservancy The Timber Exchange Vaagen Brothers Lumber WACF TA LLC Western Pacific Timber

