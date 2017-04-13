Harry Connick, Jr. to sing national anthem at Kentucky Derby this year

PRNewsfoto/Churchill Downs RacetrackHarry Connick, Jr. is off to the races — he’ll be singing the national anthem at the 143rd Kentucky Derby this year.

The performance will take place in the Kentucky Derby Winner’s Circle at Churchill Downs Racetrack just after 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 6.

“We are excited for Harry Connick, Jr. to perform our national anthem for the millions of Derby fans across the globe,” President of Churchill Downs Racetrack Kevin Flanery says in a statement. “He’s one of the finest entertainers in the world and his performance will help make 2017 another great year at the Kentucky Derby.”

The Harry talk show host and former American Idol judge is the ninth artist to perform the national anthem since Churchill Downs began in 2009. Last year, the country group Lady Antebellum sang the anthem, and before that it was Josh Groban.

