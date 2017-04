More than a milestone, it’s a family legacy. Harbor Pacific has been delivering regional refreshment for 60 years. The family-owned beverage distribution operation, begun in May 1957, is still going strong. What started as a small soda pop bottling business at 316.E. State St. in Aberdeen is now bubbling out of a 30,000 square foot […]

