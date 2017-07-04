Happy Independence Day! Keep this land of liberty wildfire-free

Leave the fireworks up to the professionals. Go see a local firework show.

It’s the Fourth of July. Are you thinking of setting off fireworks? Please remember that it’s illegal to discharge fireworks on DNR-protected lands.

We don’t want your celebration to take a sad turn, so here are some tips to help keep this a fun and enjoyable Fourth:

Never leave a campfire unattended, and be sure it is leaving the area,

Don’t park vehicles in dry, grassy areas as the heat from exhaust systems can ignite the dry grass,

Be sure ORVs have working spark arresters, and

Rethink any open flames if winds start to pick up – wind creates conditions that make fire difficult to put out.

Washington state’s wildfires are mostly human-caused, so knowing these tips and other about how to prevent wildfires is always a good idea. Whether it’s fireworks, cigarettes or anything that sparks a fire, it’s absolutely essential that people not add to an increasing wildfire situation this summer. Instead of taking a chance by shooting off fireworks, you may want to leave it to the professionals by visiting a local fireworks show.

Report fire

If you see smoke or fire, call 911. Even if you’re unsure, a false alarm is better than a large wildfire.

