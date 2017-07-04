Happy Independence Day! Keep this land of liberty wildfire-free

It’s the Fourth of July. Are you thinking of setting off fireworks? Please remember that it’s illegal to discharge fireworks on DNR-protected lands.
We don’t want your celebration to take a sad turn, so here are some tips to help keep this a fun and enjoyable Fourth:
- Never leave a campfire unattended, and be sure it is leaving the area,
- Don’t park vehicles in dry, grassy areas as the heat from exhaust systems can ignite the dry grass,
- Be sure ORVs have working spark arresters, and
- Rethink any open flames if winds start to pick up – wind creates conditions that make fire difficult to put out.
Washington state’s wildfires are mostly human-caused, so knowing these tips and other about how to prevent wildfires is always a good idea. Whether it’s fireworks, cigarettes or anything that sparks a fire, it’s absolutely essential that people not add to an increasing wildfire situation this summer. Instead of taking a chance by shooting off fireworks, you may want to leave it to the professionals by visiting a local fireworks show.
Report fire
If you see smoke or fire, call 911. Even if you’re unsure, a false alarm is better than a large wildfire.
