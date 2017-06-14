Hang with Demi Lovato at this year’s “Billboard” Hot 100 Festival

Courtesy of BillboardDemi Lovato has just joined the lineup of this year’s Billboard Hot 100 Music Festival, set for August 19 and 20 in Long Island, New York…and she wants you to come hang with her at the event.

A new contest is offering one winner and a guest first class round-trip travel to and from New York City, as well as hotel accommodations and transportation to and from the festival venue. In addition, the winner will get a meet-and-greet with Demi, access to pre-performance moments and backstage access to both days of the festival.

Meanwhile, three runners-up will receive airfare, meet-and-greets with Demi and other artists, VIP seating and more.

If you want to join the fun, visit HerbalHot100.com. A purchase of an Herbal Essences product is required, and you also have to describe how you “Let Life In.”

In addition to Demi, the 2017 Billboard Hot 100 Festival headliners are Major Lazer, Big Sean and Zedd. Other artists on the bill include DJ Khaled, Camila Cabello, Bebe Rexha, Echosmith and Lil Yachty.

