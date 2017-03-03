Hall & Oates will tour together, but not record together: “We do things separately now”

Mick Rock/Wolfson EntertainmentFans of Daryl Hall & John Oates were no doubt thrilled that the duo announced an extensive tour with Tears for Fears yesterday. But don’t expect them to perform any new music on the trek; not only do they have no plans to record any, but according to Daryl, that’s the way they like it.

“We don’t really feel the need to do new things together,” he tells ABC Radio. “We are very proud of what we did together in our life, and we do things separately now. You know, I’m working on a new solo record and John does his solo stuff, and I have all my projects, and we’re very happy doing it that way.”

“We’re our own men,” he adds. “And, at a certain point…I think life sort of leads you in that direction.”

Daryl’s solo album is tentatively scheduled for release in 2018. Meanwhile, John will release his memoir, Change of Seasons, on April 4. He’s got a lot of ground to cover: he and Daryl first met in 1967, and have been making music together since the early ’70s. The duo was finally inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame a couple of years ago, but according to Daryl, the honor doesn’t mean that much to him.

“It gives me the title before the name,” he laughs. “It’s like, ‘Rock and Roll Hall of Fame artist Hall & Oates’…’Yeah, sure, whatever.'”

The Hall & Oates/Tears for Fears tour will kick off in May and run through the end of July. Tickets for most of the shows will go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 10,

