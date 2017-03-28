Hall & Oates’ John Oates launches book tour today in conjunction with release of new memoir, “Change of Seasons”

St. Martin’s PressJohn Oates‘ new memoir, Change of Seasons, arrives today and, coinciding with the book’s release, the Hall & Oates singer is heading out on a promotional tour.

The trek gets underway tonight at the SubCulture New York venue in New York City, and runs through an April 9 appearance at the Nashville Public Library in Oates’ adopted hometown of Nashville.

The tour also includes stops in the Boston area, Philadelphia, the Chicago suburb of Naperville, Denver, Austin, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

In Change of Seasons, Oates candidly shares his life story, including his lifelong passion for music, his childhood years in New York City and, later, in the suburbs of Philadelphia, the development of his friendship and musical partnership with Daryl Hall, and his experiences as part of one of the most successful duos in pop music history.

The memoir is based on the handwritten journals that Oates has been keeping since the day he graduated college in 1970.

Co-written with music journalist Chris Epting, the book comes packaged with a five-track companion CD featuring original and traditional songs that illustrate the stories he tells in the book, including a live version of “Maneater.”

As previously reported, Oates will team up with Hall for a joint North American trek with Tears for Fears that gets underway May 4 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Hall & Oates also will be headlining and hosting the inaugural HoagieNation festival, scheduled for May 27 in Philadelphia.

Here are all of the dates on Oates’ book tour:

3/28 — New York City, NY, SubCulture New York (at 7:30 p.m. ET)

3/29 — Cambridge, MA, The Sinclair (at 7 p.m. ET)

3/30 — Philadelphia, PA, Barnes & Noble Rittenhouse Square (at 7 p.m. ET)

3/31 — Naperville, IL, North Central College – Pfeiffer Hall (7 p.m. CT)

4/3 — Denver, CO, Tattered Cover Colfax (at 6 p.m. MT)

4/4 — Austin, TX, Bookpeople (at 7 p.m. CT)

4/6 — San Francisco, CA, Swedish American Hall (at 7 p.m. PT)

4/7 — Los Angeles, CA, Barnes & Noble The Grove (at 7 p.m. PT)

4/9 — Nashville, TN, Nashville Public Library (at 3 p.m. CT)

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments