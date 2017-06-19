Hall & Oates adds September shows to US tour dates

(Mick Rock/Wolfson EntertainmentDaryl Hall & John Oates, who currently are on tour in North America with Tears for Fears through the end of July, have just announced a series of five new headlining concerts for the fall. The shows run from a September 22 performance in Cedar Park, Texas, through a September 30 gig in Charleston, South Carolina.

All of the new dates, except for the Charleston concert, will feature up-and-coming soul rockers St. Paul & the Broken Bones as the opening act. Tickets and VIP packages for the new shows for on sale to the general public this Friday, June 23, at 10 a.m. local time. American Express Card members will be able to purchase pre-sale tickets starting Wednesday, June 21, at 10 a.m.

Hall & Oates’ tour with Tears for Fears winds down with a July 28-29 stand at the Staples Center. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame duo also will appear at the 2017 Jazz Aspen Snowmass festival in Aspen, Colorado, on September 1.

Here’s a full list of Hall & Oates’ upcoming North American tour dates:

6/19 — Toronto, ON, Canada, Air Canada Centre+

6/21 — Quebec City, QC, Canada, Videotron Centre+

6/24 — Boston, MA, TD Garden+

6/26 — Washington, D.C., Verizon Center+

7/11 — Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center+

7/13 — San Antonio, TX, AT&T Center+

7/15 — Denver, CO, Fiddler’s Green+

7/17 — Glendale, AZ, Gila River Arena+

7/19 — San Diego, CA, Valley View Casino Center Arena+

7/21 — Las Vegas, NV, T-Mobile Arena+

7/23 — Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center+

7/25 — San Jose, CA, SAP Center+

7/28 — Los Angeles, CA, Staples Center+

7/29 — Los Angeles, CA, Staples Center+

9/1 — Aspen, CO, Jazz Aspen Snowmass

9/22 — Cedar Park, TX, H-E-B Center at Cedar Park*

9/24 — Sugarland, TX, Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land*

9/26 — Tuscaloosa, AL, Tuscaloosa Amphitheater*

9/28 — Jacksonville, FL, Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena*

9/30 — Charleston, SC, North Charleston Coliseum**

+ = with Tears for Fears

* = newly added date with St. Paul & the Broken Bones opening

** = newly added date.

