Haley Farrer: Aberdeen Rotary Student of the Month

Submitted by Aberdeen Rotary Club The Aberdeen Rotary Club honors students that set themselves apart in their academic, athletic, and community service endeavors. Haley has been a very involved and diligent student while attending Aberdeen High School. Haley has volunteered as a coach and certified partner for Grays Harbor Special Olympics golf team. Haley and her partner placed second in their division […]

