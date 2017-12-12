Gwyneth Paltrow is "Head over Heels" for the Go-Go's Broadway musical

Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty ImagesWhat do you get when you team The Go-Go’s with Goop? A new Broadway musical.

According to published reports, a musical comedy featuring The Go-Go’s music will head to Broadway, and Oscar-winning actress and Goop lifestyle brand founder Gwyneth Paltrow is producing it.

However, the show, titled Head Over Heels, isn’t the actual story of the Go-Go’s: it’s based on a 16th century romance by Sir Philip Sidney called The Countess of Pembroke’s Arcadia. The story will be told through Go-Go’s hits like “We Got the Beat,” “Get Up and Go,” “Cool Jerk,” “Vacation,” “Our Lips Are Sealed,” and “Head Over Heels,” as well as frontwoman Belinda Carlisle‘s solo hits “Mad About You” and “Heaven Is a Place on Earth.”

The musical had its world premiere in 2015 at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, and is now coming to San Francisco’s Curran Theater, where it’ll play from April 24 through May 20. It’ll then move to Broadway for the 2018-2019 season.

According to Billboard, the Go-Go’s said in a statement, “If you told us 30 years ago that our songs were going to be in a musical, we’d have said, ‘Of course they’ll be on Broadway!’ None of us would have really believed it, though — what a crazy idea!”

They continue, “Yet here we are, with Head Over Heels — a celebration of love in all its forms, joyful, fun and full of heart, driven by the songs that for decades have been making people jump from their seats and dance.”

