Gwen Stefani will make it feel like Christmas tonight at New York's Rockefeller Center

By Andrea Dresdale

Peter Kramer/NBCTonight, the lights — and the stars — will shine bright at New York City’s Rockefeller Center, as the city’s massive Christmas tree is illuminated live on TV. The artists who’ll be gathering round the tree to sing seasonal favorites include Train, Pentatonix, Seal, Harry Connick Jr. and Gwen Stefani, who says it’s “a complete honor” to be part of this annual holiday kickoff.

“This is a really special moment,” Gwen says of singing on NBC’s Christmas in Rockefeller Center special. “I know what an honor it is…I mean, out of the whole world, I’m here…doing this!”

“I feel completely honored and I am just so grateful for anybody to ever listen to any music I’ve ever done, let alone my Christmas record!” she continues. “I just can’t believe I get to be part of people’s memories and their Christmas and their holiday and their joy.”

Tonight, Gwen will be singing “Let It Snow” as well as an original song called “My Gift Is You.” Both tracks appear on her holiday album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas. Gwen says the fact that the event takes place in New York City makes it extra special, since the city’s so festive during the holidays.

“You go to see the Christmas windows and it’s breathtaking…really, truly, it just brings joy,” she gushes. ” It’s just a really magical time of year. I mean, this whole year has been Christmas for me because I’ve been writing and working on this record, and working on my Christmas special.”

Gwen’s Christmas special, You Make It Feel Like Christmas, will air December 12 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. Tonight’s special — featuring a 75-foot-tall tree blazing with more than 50,000 multi-colored LEDs — airs on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

