Gwen Stefani, Train, Seal & Pentatonix kick off Christmas season at Rockefeller Center tree lighting

Peter Kramer/NBCIn one of the surest signs that the holiday season is in full swing, on Wednesday NBC held its annual lighting of the iconic Christmas tree in New York City’s Rockefeller Center.

Gwen Stefani kicked of the festivities with a performance of “Let It Snow,” despite the relatively balmy temperatures in the 50s in New York. Later she returned to perform the romantic “My Gift Is You” from her new holiday album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas.

Gwen will be returning to the network for a Christmas special on December 12 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Pentatonix — who have made Christmas a specialty — also was on hand, offering a typically amazing a capella rendition of “God Rest Ye, Merry Gentleman,” and, later in the show, reprising “Let It Snow.”

Seal crooned his way through the standard “The Christmas Song” — you know, “chestnuts roasting on an open fire…” — and “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year.”

Train brought more of an uptempo mood to the proceedings, delivering their cover of Stevie Wonder‘s “That’s What Christmas Means to Me” and “Shake Up Christmas,” from their holiday album Christmas in Tahoe.

The night, which also featured Radio City Music Hall’s high-stepping Rockettes dance troupe, country stars Brett Eldredge and Jennifer Nettles, and Harry Connick Jr., among others, concluded with the lighting of Rockefeller Center’s 75-foot-tall tree blazing with more than 50,000 multi-colored LEDs.

