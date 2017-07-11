Gwen Stefani sued by concertgoer claiming injury

Jamie NelsonA concertgoer has sued Gwen Stefani, seeking more than $75,000 in compensatory damages, plus unspecified punitive damages, for allegedly causing a stampede a Charlotte, North Carolina, concert last summer that she claims caused her serious injury.

In paperwork filed last Friday, Lisa Keri Stricklin alleged that last July, Gwen encouraged fans in lawn seating at PNC Pavilion to “just fill in” the reserved area up front.

Stricklin, who’d purchased a ticket in the reserved seating area, claimed that the announcement “created a stampede rush” that involved people “knocking over and breaching security barricades and other security matter.”

“‘Who cares about your lawn chairs? You can get new ones!'” Stricklin claimed Gwen said. “After the patron crowd rush and resulting injury to [Stricklin], Stefani announced through her microphone and the loud speakers throughout PNC Pavilion that ‘I got in so much trouble for telling you guys to come here!'”

As a result, Stricklin claimed that she sustained “severe physical injuries,” including a broken tibia, which required surgery. She sued Gwen and Live Nation, the production company behind the concert, for more than $75,000 apiece, citing negligence.

Representatives for Gwen and Live Nation did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

