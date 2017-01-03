Gwen Stefani Named New Global Ambassador for Revlon

Jamie NelsonGwen Stefani is the new face of Revlon. The singer announced on the cosmetics brand’s Instagram account that she has been named the company’s global ambassador.

Gwen, who’s known for her signature red lips, tells Women’s Wear Daily why she’s right for the job.

“They’re so smart to pick me,” she says. “This campaign…is really where my heart is at. Not to mention my obsession with makeup for my whole life.”

Gwen adds that she’s also a huge fan of Revlon’s Choose Love campaign and its positive message.

“They have this Choose Love campaign, which is full of choice and positivity and dreams and truth,” she says. “And I feel like that’s aligning exactly with where I’m at in my personal life in the last couple of years and how I’ve had to kind of choose love, choose truth, choose to be positive and work my way back to a place of using my gift and sharing my love with people.”

Gwen joins fellow Revlon spokeswomen Ciara, Olivia Wilde and Halle Berry.

