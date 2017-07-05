Gwen Stefani always thought she’d be “really free” with her kids

Jamie NelsonGwen Stefani never thought she’d be the disciplinarian parent, but all that changed when she had sons Kingston, Zuma and Apollo.

“I was in a band and free my whole life, so I always thought I would be really free with [my kids] and do whatever I wanted, like, ‘Oh, I’ll take them out of school,’” she tells People. “But you learn that when they have boundaries is when they feel the safest.”

She adds, “The hardest thing to do is having a discipline chart and follow up on all those things. It’s work, you know? But that’s where you get the results.”

Gwen says the older her kids get — Kingston is 11, Zuma is 8 and a half, and Apollo is 3 — the more she worries about them being good people.

“What I learned about having kids and having a career is [it’s] not all about us,” she says. “You realize that they only want you to care about them. It’s just that automatic, like, ‘You’re my mom!’”

Gwen’s animated series Kuu Kuu Harajuku premieres its second season Friday, July 7 on Nick Jr. She’ll be launching a new doll line inspired by the show this fall.

