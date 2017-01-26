Guys on Tour: Duran Duran Lines Up New 2017 Concerts

Credit: Stephanie PistelDuran Duran has announced a series of spring tour dates that includes shows in the U.S. and South America. The trek kicks off with a March 17-18 stand in Rancho Mirage, California, and is mapped out through an April 8 concert in Atlanta.

The New Wave legends’ other stateside shows will take place in Dallas, Houston and Hollywood, Florida. The Latin American portion of the tour includes performances at Lollapalooza Festivals on March 26 in Sao Paolo, Brazil; April 1 in Buenos Aires, Argentina; and April 2 in Santiago, Chile.

Tickets for the Rancho Mirage dates already are available, while tickets for the band’s other U.S. shows will go on sale starting Friday, January 27.

Duran Duran continues to promote its latest studio album, 2015’s Paper Gods.

Here are all of the band’s confirmed 2017 concerts:

3/17 — Rancho Mirage, CA, Agua Caliente Resort

3/18 — Rancho Mirage, CA, Agua Caliente Resort

3/21 — Dallas, TX, Music Hall at Fair Park

3/22 — Houston, TX, Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

3/26 — Sao Paolo, Brazil, Lollapalooza Brazil

3/29 — Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Belo Horizonte Hall

4/1 — Buenos Aires, Argentina, Lollapalooza Argentina

4/2 — Santiago, Chile, Lollapalooza Chile

4/5 — Hollywood, FL, Seminole Hard Rock Casino

4/8 — Atlanta, GA, Chastain Park

