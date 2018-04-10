Guy robs bank in hopes of impressing Taylor Swift

Mert & MarcusTaylor Swift has inspired fans to do extreme things, like travel great distances to attend her concerts, or spend tons of money on merch. But one man has raised the bar quite a bit: He told police that in order to impress Taylor, he robbed a bank.

Bruce Rowley, a 26-year-old Connecticut man, was arrested last week after robbing a bank in Derby, CT and then driving to Taylor’s home in Rhode Island and threw some of the money over the fence. On his way back to Connecticut, the Rhode Island State Police spotted his car and a police chase ensued. He was arrested over the border by Connecticut State Police.

According to the incident report, as Rowley was being driven to the police department, he spontaneously offered that he’d planned on donating some of the stolen money to the Ansonia, CT PD.

He then added that he had a “crush” on Taylor, and wanted to impress her, so he robbed the bank. That’s when he explained that he’d driven to Rhode Island in order to throw the money over her fence.

And, as if Taylor doesn’t have enough troubles with obsessed fans, on Tuesday, a man was charged with trying to climb the wall of her property in Los Angeles, despite numerous warnings by security officers.

The man, 23-year-old Justin Lilly, was charged with a misdemeanor account of trespassing and refusing to leave private property. If convicted, he could face six months in jail.

