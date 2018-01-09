Guns, Drugs, and Cash Confiscated During Drug Task Force Searches

Stolen guns, illegal drugs, and cash were recovered from the execution of a couple of search warrants by the Drug Task Force last week. Chief Criminal Deputy Steve Shumate said that a pre-planned search warrant was executed at a home in the 600 block of Bel Aire Avenue in Aberdeen.

While investigating separate burglaries in Montesano, Central Park, and along the Monte-Elma Road last month they learned that numerous firearms had been stolen. The Sheriff’s Office and Montesano Police developed information that some of those stolen firearms could be at the Bel Aire residence. Shumate said that only one firearm was located there last Thursday, however, several small bags of what appeared to be heroin were found throughout the home along with evidence of drug sales, and $11,000 in cash.

The task force also executed searches and search warrants at locations on Camp Creek Road of Montesano, Solki Road of Central Park (Aberdeen), and North Summit Road of McCleary. Several stolen firearms have been recovered along with other items from burglaries. A number of suspects have been arrested in conjunction with those search warrants over the past two weeks.

Shumate thanked the other agencies involved in the investigations, including deputies, and detectives from the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office, Grays Harbor County Drug Task Force, Aberdeen and Montesano Police Departments, as well as members of Aberdeen’s Regional Crisis Response Unit.

