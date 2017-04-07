Guide helps homeowners identify landslide hazards

The Washington Geological Survey, in partnership with the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral industries, has published a Homeowners’ Guide to Landslides. It is available on the Washington Geological Survey’s webpage at for download.

Landslides do not have to be large-scale events to cause lots of damage. When homes or infrastructure are built on landslides or steep slopes, even small land movements can irreparably damage these structures, costing thousands of dollars to repair.

At the Washington Geological Survey, we often field questions from concerned citizens regarding landslide hazards on their properties. To assist with some of the most common questions, we have developed a Homeowners’ Guide to Landslides to provide an introduction to landslides in Washington and Oregon. The guide provides background info to help a homeowner identify or recognize potential landslide problems and is designed to answer the common questions, such as:

Why should we care about landslides?

Why do landslides occur?

What can I do to reduce the risk to my property?

What are some warning signs of a landslide?

Whom do I call if I have immediate concerns about my property?

In addition, the guide describes common landslide types in the Pacific Northwest and includes diagrams on how increased rainfall, wave erosion, seismic triggers, and human activities can produce or cause landslides. With the homeowners’ guide in hand, concerned property owners can take steps to learn more about landslides causes, contributing factors, and warning signs.

Find out more about landslides in Washington on our web page: http://www.dnr.wa.gov/programs-and-services/geology/geologic-hazards/landslides

Share this:

Comments