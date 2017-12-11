Grigio Girl: Lady Gaga reportedly releasing her own wine

ABC/Fred LeeCheers to Lady Gaga! According to celebrity site The Blast, the singer may be launching a new signature wine.

Reps for Gaga have reportedly filed the necessary paperwork to trademark two wines: Joanne Trattoria Vino Blanco and Joanne Trattoria Vino Rosso.

Joanne Trattoria is the New York City restaurant owned by Gaga’s father, Joe Germanotta. The eatery, as well as Gaga’s latest album, was named after Gaga’s late aunt.

Earlier this year, Gaga’s reps also reportedly began the process of registering a line of wine under the name “Grigio Girls,” which is the name of a song on Gaga’s Joanne album.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.