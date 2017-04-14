Greater Grays Harbor Inc. Honors Harrison Family Mortuary as March 2017 Business of the Month

Greater Grays Harbor, Inc. is excited to announce Harrison Family Mortuary as the recipient of the 2017 March Business of the Month award. They are being honored for their commitment to serving the community and the people who utilize their services. Harrison supports many organizations and charities in the Grays Harbor community. They are also proud to facilitate Stockings for Soldiers and Sweaters for Vets.

Many of us have faced the difficult task of laying a loved one to rest. When you face this situation, you need someone you can trust to guide you in the process and planning. When you visit Harrison Family Mortuary, it does not take long to see that they care deeply for the people they serve. Their opening page states, “The members of our professional staff are your friends and your neighbors. Each of them cares deeply about the people living in our community and will become your ally during this time…and long after.” Thank you for your continued service and dedication to making our community a better place.

