Grays Harbor Watercross Races This Weekend at Vance Creek Park in Elma

Water X in association with the International Jet Sports Boating Association is proud to announce that rounds 1 and 2 of the 2017 Northwest Region 3 IJSBA watercraft racing and freestyle championships will be held on April 29th and 30th 2016 at Vance Creek Park in Elma Washington.

This exciting event will feature some of the fastest jetski racers in the nation. This will be a closed course buoy race on Beautiful Bowers Lake.

Racers will compete to earn points for the Northwest Region Water X Series Championships along with earning their spots to compete in the world finals competition that is held in Lake Havasu Arizona in October of 2017.

This event is free to the public and is a fun and family friendly event. Races will start around 10 am both days. For more detailed information, please visit our Facebook event page at Grays Harbor Watercross.

