Grays Harbor Relay for Life Celebrating 31st Relay With Annual Survivor Social April 15th

The Grays Harbor Relay for Life is celebrating their 31st relay this year and celebrating another year for Survivors! A press release from the group reports the theme this year is “Super Heroes”, and they are inviting Survivors to the annual FREE Survivor Social. “All Survivors and their family/friends are encouraged to come join us as we celebrate our Survivor Super Heroes!”

The Social is Saturday, April 15th, 2017 from 9 AM to 11 AM at the Immanuel Baptist Church at 1200 Soule Avenue in Hoquiam. All survivors and their friends and family are encouraged to attend.

At the Social we will serve them a wonderful breakfast of biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, assorted breakfast meats, muffins, fruit, and beverages. There will be live entertainment, guest speakers, an opportunity for Survivors to share their stories, and lots of good fellowship and love.

Survivors will receive their 2017 Survivor t-shirt, and will be able to register for this year’s Relay For Life at the Survivor Social. Pre-registration allows them to go straight to the table at Relay on June 2nd to receive their 2017 Survivor medal, without having to stand in line.

Survivors will also be able to create their own Survivor necklace, which consists of a bead for each year they have walked in the Relay event. For those who made their necklace last year, they will be able to add a bead this year at either the Survivor Social or the Relay event, so be sure to bring your necklace with you. If you can’t locate it, don’t worry – you can make a new one!

Our Survivors are the reason we Relay for Life! This Social is our opportunity to celebrate our Survivors, to serve them and to love them up. It is a time of fellowship with other Survivors and their friends and families, and incredible healing occurs at this event. Many times our Survivors come at 9 and stay for several hours, enjoying the interaction with other Survivors and the Relay volunteers. It is a humbling but uplifting time for all of us who serve, and it is a privilege to be a part of this wonderful event.

For more information about the event, or if you would like to volunteer to help, you can call Debi Luther, Event Chair, at (360) 870-2837 or email her at [email protected]

