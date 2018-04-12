Grays Harbor PUD notifies residents of North Shore Road outage

The Grays Harbor Public Utility District is notifying customers on a portion of the North Shore Road of Lake Quinault of a planned power outage beginning at 10:00 AM on April 17, 2018. The outage is expected to last until roughly 2:00 PM of that day and will impact around 90 customers.

The outage will impact customers on the North Shore Road from the Kamp Kiwanis to the end of the road. In the days leading up to the event, all impacted customers will receive telephone messages from the PUD notifying them of the upcoming outage.

During the outage, PUD crews will replace a span of overhead wire providing power to the impacted area.

- Advertisement -

In preparation for this outage, customers are advised to take precautions with any electronic equipment such as computers, televisions, and microwaves by unplugging those items. You should leave them disconnected until after the power has been fully restored.

The outage time of 4 hours is only an estimate and power could be restored at anytime as work is completed. Therefore, it is not safe to do electrical work or repairs during that period of time.

Comments