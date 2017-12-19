Grays Harbor Lacrosse Club Recruiting as They Prep For Second Year

A new sport is taking root in the area. After its first successful season, the Grays Harbor Lacrosse Club is recruiting new players for the coming year. Head coach Ray Cristobal explains the sport, “A little bit like hockey? There [are] some checks and a lot of physical contact – but only within 5 yards of the ball.”

Cristobal moved here from California, he’s been offering clinics for a couple of years now. But when he met another transplant to the area, Jared Wallace, a team was quickly formed. He recalled, “I told him if he could put together some boys who were interested, we’ll for a team. And I didn’t think much about it, you know, summer went by and then one day he calls me and says ‘hey coach, I got a team for ya!'”

Wallace moved to Montesano as a Sophomore, he said, “I played a year in Illinois and I loved it. we moved here and I was like, ‘gotta keep it going.'” The Griffins made it to the playoffs in their first year. Their first goal was scored in their first game on their home field (the Aberdeen High School football field) by Joseph Johnson a senior at Montesano High School in 2017.

The Grays Harbor Lacrosse Club mascot is a Griffin. Designed by the first group of boys on the team, it includes portions from students at each of the first four schools; Raymond, Elma, Montesano, and Aberdeen.

It’s not really a new sport, just new to the area. Lacrosse originated as a tribal game called stickball.

The first Lacrosse club in Grays Harbor started at the beginning of 2017 with 16 boys from Raymond, Elma, Montesano and Aberdeen. They play against teams like White River, Orting, Bonney Lake, and Stadium.

The club is recruiting for the new season with matches beginning in March, practices start near the end of February. A parent/student interest meeting is also being hosted at the Montesano High School library January 8th at 7pm.

They’re also looking for officials, visit their website for more details. Here is a link to the article: http://www.ghlacrosse.org/2017/06/06/become-a-lacrosse-official/

Cristobal said to watch their website ghlacrosse.org for dates on informal practices where High School aged boys and girls can see if they’re interested in the sport.

