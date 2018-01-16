Grays Harbor Fire District #5 Thanks Community for Recent Donations

Thanks to strong support from the community, Grays Harbor Fire District # 5 has the funds for some upgradres. A press release from the department said they received a donation of $3,000 on December 11th, 2017 from the Druzianich Family Charitable Foundation in Elma. Invenergy, a commercial business resident of the Port of Grays Harbor, Satsop Business Park also donated $2,500. Invenergy had donated $5,000 in January of 2017.

“Our fire district has been very lucky to have such a strong support from its community”. Says Chief Prater. During the 2017 racing season the raceway at the Elma Fairgrounds, fans donated $1,617.00 from the pass the helmet that the raceway does for certain causes and programs.

Currently, the Fire District has been putting aside these donations to assist in paying for technical upgrades to its responding ambulances and command vehicles to give responders the best technology to be able to communicate with their EMS reporting software and dispatch communications.

Grays Harbor Fire District 5 has been a financially stable fire district since 2015 according to the state auditor’s office, however, when there are demands for equipment and operational upgrades that are needed and unplanned, donations help us maintain that stability. We appreciate what the community does for us so that we may support the community better.

