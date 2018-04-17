Grays Harbor Fire District #5 Fire Commissioner Resigns, Board Seeks Replacement

Jerry Bailey a long time retired member and fire commissioner of Grays Harbor Fire District #5; resigned from his position as fire commissioner on March 31, 2018 for personal reasons.

The open position will be filled through an approved process by the Board of Commissioner of the Fire District, and appointment to the rest of commissioner Baileys term which runs through December 31, 2019 by the current board members. When the term is completed, the appointed board member will then have the opportunity to run for another term at that time through the regular election process.

Qualifications to apply for the board position includes being a resident of Grays Harbor Fire District #5, at least 18 years of age, and no felony convictions on record.

- Advertisement -

The Board of Commissioners will open and review candidates at the 5/8/2018 Board Meeting.

Application deadline is May 1, 2018 Noon in which a letter of interest and resume will be accepted either by hand or mail.

In person

C/O Chief Prater at 428 Stamper Road, Elma Washington (our main station and office)

By Mail

Grays Harbor Fire Protection District #5

C/O Chief Dan Prater

P.O. Box 717

Elma, WA 98520

Comments