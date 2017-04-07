Grays Harbor E9-1-1 annual Telecommunicator Recognition Awards

In recognition of the public safety dispatcher’s critical role in the protection of life and property and the preservation of society and law, Governor Jay Inslee has proclaimed the week of April 9th thru April 15th as Public Safety Telecommunications Week. Our photo is from the awards last year, we’ll update and add more photos next week.

During the week-long celebration, Grays Harbor E9-1-1 will take the opportunity to present the agency’s annual Telecommunicator Recognition Awards for exemplary job performance in 2016.

Krystal Eastham has been selected to receive the Sustained Job Performance Award for her outstanding performance, effort, knowledge and dedication.

Megan Hamilton has been selected to receive the Critical Incident Award for her role in handling a lost hiker call.

Heather Cowsert, Krystal Eastham, Wendy Richey and Sarah Saunders are being recognized with the Team Critical Incident Award for their performance during an incident involving an assault.

The Telecommunicator of the Year Awards will be presented at an awards presentation on Wednesday, April 12th at 2:00 pm located at the Grays Harbor Community Hospital East Campus lunch room/conference room.

We will also recognize individuals who were instrumental in developing and installing our new CAD (Computer Aided Dispatch) system that went live February 27, 2017.

