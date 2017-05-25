Grays Harbor County Triples The State’s 2015-16 Tourism Growth Rate

According to recently released figures from the Washington Tourism Alliance, tourism in Grays Harbor County is surpassing the rest of the state in annual growth.

Grays Harbor County’s tourism growth rate between 2015 and 2016 was 9.4 percent, as compared to the state’s growth rate during the same period of 3.1 percent.

Tourism had a major impact throughout Grays Harbor in 2016, accounting for $356 million in total spending with tax revenues of $35 million to the state, in addition to providing 6,260 jobs throughout the local tourism industry.

“Tourism in Grays Harbor County is truly unforgettable,” said Mike Bruner, director of the Grays Harbor County Tourism Office. “It’s great to see tourism doing so well in our area over the past few years. Our success is due to the magnificent efforts of everyone involved in tourism in Grays Harbor County, as we draw visitors from throughout the Pacific Northwest to our beautiful region.”

The purpose of the WTA study was to document the economic significance of the travel industry in Washington State from 2000-2016. The estimates for 2016 are preliminary and subject to revision. These findings show the level of travel spending by those traveling to and through the state and the impact this spending has on the economy in terms of earnings, employment, and tax revenue.

For more information on enjoying all of the fun in Grays Harbor County, go to visitgraysharbor.com.

