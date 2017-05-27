Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Tips After Hit-And-Run Leaves Two Hospitalized

The Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office is hoping someone will come forward with information on a man who they say drove his truck over two campers Friday night, leaving both hospitalized in critical condition. Undersheriff David Pimentel described the truck as a mid-1990 white lifted Chevy extended cab truck with large tires.

Pimentel said that around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning, the truck was seen driving recklessly and doing “donuts” on a gravel bar at the Donkey Creek Campgrounds, in the Humptulips area of Grays Harbor County. Some of the campers got upset at the white male driver’s behavior and told him to stop. An argument ensued and the driver continued to drive recklessly.

One of the campers threw a rock at the vehicle and either broke out the back window or the passenger side window of the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle got upset when his window was broken out and backed his vehicle up towards the campers, Pimentel said intentionally running over two men, age 19 and 20-years-old.

As of Saturday evening, both victims were in critical condition. The 20-year-old victim is a Taholah resident and the 19-year-old victim is an Aberdeen resident.

The driver was described as 30 to 35-year-old white man with dark hair and a short beard. There was also a female passenger in the vehicle who was described as a 30-year-old white female with dark hair and was heard screaming at the driver to stop.

The vehicle then fled the scene. Pimentel added, “At this time we are attempting to locate the suspect and suspect vehicle. Any help in locating the suspect and/or the suspect’s vehicle would be greatly appreciated.”

A vehicle similar to the one used in the assault as described by witnesses is shown below.

If anyone has any information in reference to this investigation, contact Detective Sergeant Darrin Wallace or Deputy Eric Cowsert at (360) 533-8765.

Comments