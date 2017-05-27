Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Tips After Fatal Hit-And-Run

The Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office is hoping someone will come forward with information on a man who they say drove his truck over two men in the Humptulips area, one of those men died in the hospital over the weekend.

Undersheriff David Pimentel described the truck as a white mid-1990 Chevy extended cab, lifted with large tires. He said that truck was seen driving recklessly and doing “donuts” on a gravel bar at the Donkey Creek Campgrounds around 1:30 Saturday morning. An argument ensued and the driving continued.

At one point a camper threw a rock at the vehicle and broke out a rear window, the driver got upset and backed up towards the campers, Pimentel said intentionally running over 20-year-old Quinault resident Jimmy Kramer, and his friend 19-year-old Harvey Anderson of Aberdeen. Both were in critical condition, Kramer died Saturday night at Tacoma General Hospital, a spokeswoman said Anderson was released Sunday.

Quinault council members spoke out against the account over the weekend saying that the rock was not thrown until the two men were attacked and contending that the crime may have been racially motivated.

The driver was described as white, 30 to 35-years-old, with dark hair and a short beard. There was also a passenger described as a 30-year-old white female with dark hair, she was heard screaming at the driver to stop when he backed up.

A vehicle similar to the one used in the assault as described by witnesses is shown below.

If anyone has any information in reference to this investigation, contact Detective Sergeant Darrin Wallace or Deputy Eric Cowsert at (360) 533-8765.

