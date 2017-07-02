Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Death of McCleary Man

The Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a McCleary man who told police he had smoked too much methamphetamine. Undersheriff David Pimentel said in a press release that the 57-year-old man knocked on the door of the McCleary Police Department at 6:36 pm Saturday evening. The on-duty McCleary Officer answered the door and the subject told the officer that he had used too much methamphetamine and needed medical attention.

The McCleary Officer requested medical assistance to respond to his location and Grays Harbor Fire District #5 responded to the McCleary Police Department. Fire District personnel arrived six minutes after being dispatched. The male subject and the McCleary Officer were outside the police department awaiting their arrival.

Upon arrival, the male subject voluntarily got into the aid vehicle and laid down on the gurney at the paramedic’s request. While being examined by aid personnel, the male subject became extremely violent and started punching aid personnel attempting to render medical assistance to him. The McCleary Officer attempted to enter the aid vehicle to control the subject but he was kicked and punched as he attempted to enter. The male subject exited the aid vehicle and ran into traffic on State Route 108.

The McCleary Officer called for backup but before anyone could arrive, he attempted to remove the male subject from the highway and out of traffic to prevent him injuring himself or causing a collision. The male subject responded violently and continued to kick and punch the officer. The officer attempted to use his taser on the subject but the male subject continued to fight the officer through the taser application.

While officers continued to attempt to remove the subject from the roadway, it appeared that the male subject had a medical event and he then collapsed on the side of the highway. Aid personnel worked diligently to revive the subject but at 7:28 pm Saturday, he was pronounced dead. The McCleary Officer was subsequently transported to Summit Pacific Hospital in Elma to be treated for injuries he received from this incident. The McCleary Officer was treated and released.

At the request of McCleary Mayor Brent Schiller and McCleary Police Chief Steve Blumer, the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office was called in to investigate the death that occurred during this incident. The investigation is ongoing to include an autopsy next week.

If anyone witnessed the incident and has not been contacted or interviewed by law enforcement, we are asking that they contact Det. Sgt. Darrin Wallace at (360) 533-8765.

