Grays Harbor County Restaurant Inspections for May

The Grays Harbor County Health Department has released their May restaurant inspection information. The Grays Harbor County Environmental Health Division inspects restaurants and other retail food service establishments to make sure that employees follow safe food handling practices and have adequate kitchen facilities.

Keep in mind, inspection reports are snapshots of the food handling at the establishment at the time of inspection – conditions may be different when you visit.

Below is a list of the restaurants inspected during the month of April. They are also now available on the Grays Harbor County Website at http://www.co.grays-harbor.wa.us/departments/public_services/environmental_health_division/FOODlatestmontlyinspectionreport.php

Red Critical Violations: These are violations with the highest risk of causing food borne disease. One red critical violation equals an unsatisfactory inspection. Environmental Health Specialists work with operators to make sure that red critical violations are corrected before they leave the establishment.

Blue Violations: These violations relate to the maintenance of the establishment and cleanliness.

If an “R” appears after a violation point, it indicates this violation was reported on the facility’s previous inspection.

If a “C” appears after a violation’s points, that means the violation was corrected during the inspection.

50 or more red critical violation points require a re-inspection within 15 working days.

75 or more total (red and blue) points also require a re-inspection within 15 working days

75 or more red critical violation points require the establishment to be closed.

100 or more total (red and blue) points also requires the establishment to be closed.

Establishments are allowed to reopen when they have remedied the conditions that led to the closure, submitted a plan of correction to prevent recurrences, and obtained a re-inspection.

Comments