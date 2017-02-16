Grays Harbor County Restaurant Inspections for January

The Grays Harbor County Health Department has released their January restaurant inspection information. The Grays Harbor County Environmental Health Division inspects restaurants and other retail food service establishments to make sure that employees follow safe food handling practices and have adequate kitchen facilities.

Keep in mind, inspection reports are snapshots of the food handling at the establishment at the time of inspection – conditions may be different when you visit.

Below is a list of the restaurants inspected during the month of January. They are also now available on the Grays Harbor County Website at http://www.co.grays-harbor.wa.us/departments/public_services/environmental_health_division/FOODlatestmontlyinspectionreport.php

