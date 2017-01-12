Grays Harbor County Restaurant Inspections for December, Also Now Available Online

The Grays Harbor County Health Department has released their November restaurant inspection information. The Grays Harbor County Environmental Health Division inspects restaurants and other retail food service establishments to make sure that employees follow safe food handling practices and have adequate kitchen facilities.

Keep in mind, inspection reports are snapshots of the food handling at the establishment at the time of inspection – conditions may be different when you visit.

Below is a list of the restaurants inspected during the month of December.  They are also now available on the Grays Harbor County Website at http://www.co.grays-harbor.wa.us/departments/public_services/environmental_health_division/FOODlatestmontlyinspectionreport.php

 

Business                                              Reason For Inspection                   Area                                      Red Pts.                               Blue Pts.

7-Eleven 22478D (Simpson)         Routine                                                Aberdeen                           20                                           0

7-Eleven 24379C (Market & B)    Routine                                                Aberdeen                           10                                           5

Best Western Plus Aberdeen     Routine                                                Aberdeen                           0                                              2

Billy’s Restaurant                             Routine                                                Aberdeen                           10                                           0

Breakwater Seafood, Inc.             Routine                                                Aberdeen                           5                                              8

El Tapatio Mobile Unit                    Reinspection/Closure                    Aberdeen                           45                                           0

Huckle-Bearies                                  Routine                                                Aberdeen                           0                                              0

Kings Wok                                           Reinspection                                      Aberdeen                           70                                           23

Kings Wok                                           Reinspection/Closure                    Aberdeen                           90                                           16

Mazatlan Wishkah                           Routine                                                Aberdeen                           10                                           0

Rainier Lanes                                     Routine                                                Aberdeen                           0                                              0

Samurai Sushi Bar & Grill               Reinspection                                      Aberdeen                           34                                           11

Samurai Sushi Bar & Grill               Reinspection                                      Aberdeen                           0                                              0

Senior Center Aberdeen              Routine                                                Aberdeen                           0                                              0

Subway Aberdeen                          Routine                                                Aberdeen                           0                                              5

Wendy’s Restaurant                       Reinspection                                      Aberdeen                           0                                              0

 

Sam’s Food Mart                              Routine                                                East Co                                 30                                           2

 

Cappy Ricks Black Pearl Tavern   Pre-Opening                                      Hoquiam                              0                                              0

 

Swansons #3 Deli/Snack Bar        Routine                                                South Aberdeen              10                                           2

End of month report (pdf format)

Types of Violations

Two types of violations are recorded on the inspection report.

Red violations reflect conditions that create a high risk of food borne illnesses or injury, such as failure to ensure:

  • Temperature is controlled, such as holding foods hot enough until served, cooking meats to the proper temperature and keeping foods cold enough
  • Proper hand washing facilities and procedures are followed
  • Bare hand contact with ready to eat foods is avoided
  • Foods are properly cooled and/or re-heated
  • Food is obtained from approved sources
  • Food is protected from cross contamination

Blue violations reflect conditions that have a low risk of transmitting food borne illness or injury, but fail to control potential contamination of foods from addition of bacteria, chemicals or physical objects, such as failure to ensure:

  • Utensils and equipment are properly constructed and cleaned
  • Sewage and garbage disposal facilities are adequate
  • Vector control measures are effective
  • Proper hygienic practices are followed

Each violation is given a numerical value (2-30) based on its risk of causing food borne illness. Blue violations should be corrected immediately when possible, but generally do not impose an immediate risk to the public. Red violations involving food safety must be corrected immediately. There are 330 possible red points and 88 possible blue points for a total of 418 points. A facility found with 35 or more red violation points is subject to an automatic follow-up inspection. A facility found with 60 or more red violation points is subject to an automatic closure. A facility with 100 or more total red and blue points is also subject to automatic closure.

Comments