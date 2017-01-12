Grays Harbor County Restaurant Inspections for December, Also Now Available Online

The Grays Harbor County Health Department has released their November restaurant inspection information. The Grays Harbor County Environmental Health Division inspects restaurants and other retail food service establishments to make sure that employees follow safe food handling practices and have adequate kitchen facilities.

Keep in mind, inspection reports are snapshots of the food handling at the establishment at the time of inspection – conditions may be different when you visit.

Below is a list of the restaurants inspected during the month of December. They are also now available on the Grays Harbor County Website at http://www.co.grays-harbor.wa.us/departments/public_services/environmental_health_division/FOODlatestmontlyinspectionreport.php

Business Reason For Inspection Area Red Pts. Blue Pts.

7-Eleven 22478D (Simpson) Routine Aberdeen 20 0

7-Eleven 24379C (Market & B) Routine Aberdeen 10 5

Best Western Plus Aberdeen Routine Aberdeen 0 2

Billy’s Restaurant Routine Aberdeen 10 0

Breakwater Seafood, Inc. Routine Aberdeen 5 8

El Tapatio Mobile Unit Reinspection/Closure Aberdeen 45 0

Huckle-Bearies Routine Aberdeen 0 0

Kings Wok Reinspection Aberdeen 70 23

Kings Wok Reinspection/Closure Aberdeen 90 16

Mazatlan Wishkah Routine Aberdeen 10 0

Rainier Lanes Routine Aberdeen 0 0

Samurai Sushi Bar & Grill Reinspection Aberdeen 34 11

Samurai Sushi Bar & Grill Reinspection Aberdeen 0 0

Senior Center Aberdeen Routine Aberdeen 0 0

Subway Aberdeen Routine Aberdeen 0 5

Wendy’s Restaurant Reinspection Aberdeen 0 0

Sam’s Food Mart Routine East Co 30 2

Cappy Ricks Black Pearl Tavern Pre-Opening Hoquiam 0 0

Swansons #3 Deli/Snack Bar Routine South Aberdeen 10 2

End of month report (pdf format) Types of Violations Two types of violations are recorded on the inspection report.

Red violations reflect conditions that create a high risk of food borne illnesses or injury, such as failure to ensure: Temperature is controlled, such as holding foods hot enough until served, cooking meats to the proper temperature and keeping foods cold enough

Proper hand washing facilities and procedures are followed

Bare hand contact with ready to eat foods is avoided

Foods are properly cooled and/or re-heated

Food is obtained from approved sources

Food is protected from cross contamination

Blue violations reflect conditions that have a low risk of transmitting food borne illness or injury, but fail to control potential contamination of foods from addition of bacteria, chemicals or physical objects, such as failure to ensure: Utensils and equipment are properly constructed and cleaned

Sewage and garbage disposal facilities are adequate

Vector control measures are effective

Proper hygienic practices are followed

Each violation is given a numerical value (2-30) based on its risk of causing food borne illness. Blue violations should be corrected immediately when possible, but generally do not impose an immediate risk to the public. Red violations involving food safety must be corrected immediately. There are 330 possible red points and 88 possible blue points for a total of 418 points. A facility found with 35 or more red violation points is subject to an automatic follow-up inspection. A facility found with 60 or more red violation points is subject to an automatic closure. A facility with 100 or more total red and blue points is also subject to automatic closure.

