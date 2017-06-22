Grays Harbor County Medical Program Director Suspended, Interim Director Appointed

The Office of Community Health Systems, Emergency Care Section has immediately suspended the license of Grays Harbor County Medical Program Director Daniel Canfield (ES.00000033) pending further legal action.

Charges say Canfield is unable to practice with reasonable skill and safety due to a physical and/or mental condition.

Canfield cannot practice as a Medical Program Director in Washington until the charges are resolved. He has 20 days to respond to charges and request a hearing.

The Grays Harbor EMS & Trauma Care Council said this week that in accordance with RCW 18.71.213 the state has delegated the Medical Program Director authority to Dr. Clark Waffle in the interim.

The legal documents on this case can be seen online by clicking the link on Provider Credential Search on the Department of Health website; copies can be requested by calling 360-236-4700. Anyone who believes a health care provider acted unprofessionally is encouraged to call that number to report their complaint.

