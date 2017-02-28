Grays Harbor County Looks to Sell Backlogged List of Tax Title Properties

The Grays Harbor County Commissioners have changed county law to help liquidate tax title properties. Commissioner Vickie Raines explained the ordinance amending the county code during their regular meeting on Monday, “The [state] ordinance provides that if the property is not sold at a foreclosure sale, it goes back to the commissioners to then manage or deal with it in some fashion. Unfortunately, our own county ordinance doesn’t provide the same.”

In the past, those properties would sit in the county trust, sometimes with interested buyers calling weekly and getting nowhere.

With the revisions adopted unanimously during Monday’s meeting, the commissioners can now resell those properties. Raines added, “It’s going to be a great thing. I do want to publicly express my appreciation to our deputy prosecutors, Norma Tillotsen, as well as Jennifer Wheelan, our new treasurer Ken Albert, and our county assessor Dan Lindgren. They’ve been wonderful to work with over the last year-and-a-half-plus, and I’m pretty excited to see this come to fruition.”

The change is effective April first, we may start to see ads on the county’s website. Deputy Prosecutor Norma Tillotson said the new ordinance allows the treasurer’s office to advertise and sell the tax titled properties.

