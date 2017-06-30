Grays Harbor County Fair Returns For ‘Pig Tails & Country Trails’ August 9-13

The Grays Harbor County Fair is a summer tradition, and this year’s event offers five days of music, food, animals, exhibits and family fun Aug. 9-13 at the fairgrounds in Elma.

It’s a real old-fashioned summer fair: from the 4-H animals and gardening/baking displays, to the amusement rides and games and musical entertainment for the whole family. And save room for all of the delicious fair food.

“We’ve got another great music lineup throughout the five days of the Fair,” said Mike Bruner, Grays Harbor Fairgrounds and Tourism Manager. “But there’s more than just great music. Our theme this year is ‘Pig Tails & Country Trails,’ with fun new activities, exhibits, animals and shows, combining with returning favorites for the ultimate fair experience.”

This year’s top headliner is the 2016 CMA nominee Old Dominion, hot off their spring tour with Miranda Lambert on her Highway Vagabond Tour. The ACM and ACCA Breakthrough Duo/Group of the Year are also nominated for two CMA Awards: Best New Artist and Vocal Group of the Year and Favorite Duo or Group – Country for the 2016 American Music Awards. Golden Circle reserved seats for the show are $40, which includes admission to the Fair. Tickets are available in advance at the Grays Harbor County Fair office. General admission seating for Old Dominion is free with paid admission to the Grays Harbor County Fair. Old Dominion is sponsored by Bigfoot 107.3 and North Beach RV.

For something different, enjoy a cappella group The Coats from Puyallup, appearing Aug. 10 on the Pepsi Stage. Also returning to the Pepsi stage on Aug. 11 on are the locally popular Olsen Bros. Band from Olympia, a popular fan favorite from last year. Plus, following the car races on Aug. 12 is Portland’s Petty Fever – an award-winning Tom Petty tribute band, sponsored by Bayview Building Materials of Elma.

There’s lots of other entertainment included with fair admission, including a talent show Aug. 11, award-winning comedian/magician Steve the Pretty Good (performing daily), Muriel’s Petting Zoo, the exotic animal rescue and educational exhibition A Walk on the Wild Side, sponsored by Sierra Pacific and Great Northwest Federal Credit Union, and more. And of course, all of the popular animals, floral, garden and food displays throughout the grounds.

The raceway will roar with car racing on Aug. 12 at 5 p.m. – a Grays Harbor County Fair tradition – free with paid admission to the Fair, and sponsored by Grays Harbor Raceway.

The Grays Harbor County Fair runs Aug. 9-13 at the fairgrounds in Elma, Wash. The Fair is affordable to everyone, with many admission discounts. The Grays Harbor County Fair honors current and former military personnel with a $2 Military Appreciation Discount available daily. Thursday is Kids Day, and all youth get a $1 discount off Fair admission – plus kids 5 and under are free every day of the Fair. Admission is free from 10-11 a.m. on Sunday of the fair. Or, on Sunday, bring your Buy-mart Card and get a $1 discount all day. Parking is $5 per day. Carnival wristbands, for unlimited rides, will be on sale at three Anchor Banks in Grays Harbor County (Elma, Montesano and Aberdeen)—pre-sales are $22; day of fair price will be $27 each.

Fair hours are 10 am – 10 pm, Aug. 9-11; 10 am – 11 pm, Aug. 12; and 10 am – 5 pm, Aug. 13.

For more information on the Grays Harbor County Fair call 360-482-2651 or visit the fair website at ghcfairgrounds.com.

