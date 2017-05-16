Grays Harbor County Fair Organizers Hosting Auditions For Talent Show

Do you play an instrument? Do stand-up comedy? Do you dance, sing, or both at the same time? Do you have some hidden talent you are ready to share?

Then the Grays Harbor County Fair needs you to come out to the auditions for the 37th Annual Grays Harbor County Fair Talent Show. The auditions are scheduled for Thursday, June 22 from 6 to 7 pm, and Saturday, June 24th from 2 to 3 pm. Go to the Grays Harbor County Fairgrounds in the Pavilion Exhibit Hall to take your chance at being a part of the 2017 Grays Harbor County Fair Talent Show, and at winning a cash prize!

The 37th Annual Fair Talent Show will take place during the fair on Friday, August 11th at 6:00 pm on the Custom Security Stage.

Auditions are open to all individuals and groups from Grays Harbor, Thurston, Lewis, Mason and Pacific Counties. Contestants will be selected in each of the following age divisions: Youth 6-12 years, Teens 13-17 years, and Adults 18 years and up.

First place in each of the age divisions will receive $100; and second place will receive $50.

For an application form or additional information contact the Grays Harbor County Fair at 360-482-2651 or www.ghcfairgrounds.com.

Come on out and show the fairgoers how much talent Grays Harbor has!

