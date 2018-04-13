Grays Harbor County Draft Hazard Mitigation Plan Available for Public Review

The Grays Harbor County Draft Hazard Mitigation Plan is now available for public review and comment.

Started last July by a coalition of Grays Harbor County municipalities and special purpose districts, the planning process was led by the Grays Harbor County Emergency Management Agency and took about 9 months to complete.

Responding to federal mandates in the Disaster Mitigation Act of 2000 (Public Law 106-390), the coalition was formed to pool resources and create a uniform hazard mitigation strategy that can be consistently applied to the defined planning area. This planning coalition; made up of the County, its 9 cities, and 10 special purpose districts within Grays Harbor County, has now completed that effort. The planning process was led by Grays Harbor County Office of Emergency Management with support from Bridgeview Consulting, LLC, the primary technical consultant. The project was funded by a planning grant from FEMA, and took approximately 9 months to complete.

During this process, citizens were asked to contribute by sharing local knowledge of the region’s vulnerability to hazards based on past occurrences, as well as identify initiatives which could help reduce the level of impact of those hazards. Public involvement was solicited via a multi-media campaign that included: press releases; public council/board presentations and meetings; web-based information; Twitter and Facebook feeds; questionnaires, and safety fairs. Many of these efforts were televised.

That process has now culminated with the development of the Draft 2018 Multi-Jurisdiction Hazard Mitigation Plan, which is now available for review and comment at the informational website established for this planning effort at:

http://www.co.grays-harbor.wa.us/departments/emergency_management/Hazard_Mitigation_Planning.php

The public is highly encouraged to provide input on the draft plan to Charles Wallace, Grays Harbor County Emergency Manager at [email protected] or via phone at (360) 249-3911. Citizens can also contact the Consultant, Bev O’Dea at [email protected], or via phone at (253) 301-1330. The comment period will run for 17 days beginning April 13, 2018.

