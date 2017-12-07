Grays Harbor County Cuts Hours at Household Hazardous Waste Program

Still waiting for a capital budget, the Grays Harbor County Commissioners have cut back hours of the Household Hazardous Waste Facility program at the Lemay Transfer Station East of Aberdeen.

Commissioner Randy Ross said after the meeting earlier this week, “Since the capital budget hasn’t been passed it costs us a little over 90-thousand to continue. About half of that would have been offset from the capital budget. Since that’s not happening it’s costing us about 15-thousand a month to run that [program].”

A press release from the county said that the Household Hazardous Waste program at LeMay’s will be open on the first Saturday and the first Wednesday of each month from 9 AM to 3:30 PM.

This facility is located at the LeMay Transfer Station at 4201 Olympic Highway, just outside of Aberdeen. Materials accepted at this facility are identified by the Department of Ecology as flammable, corrosive, toxic, or reactive when discarded. Examples of these materials are adhesives, paints, degreasers, acids, herbicides, pesticides, batteries, gasoline, oil, antifreeze, and more.

The decision to reduce hours was voted on and approved by the Grays Harbor County Commissioners at their weekly meeting, Monday, December 4th. The proposal to take this action is due to the Legislators’ failure to pass a capital budget. The Household Hazardous Waste Facility is just one of many projects funded by the State’s capital budget.

Any questions in regards to this closure may be directed to the Grays Harbor County’s Solid Waste Division at (360) 249-4222.

Materials used in the home identified by the Department of Ecology (www.ecy.wa.gov) as flammable, corrosive, toxic, or reactive when discarded. Most homes in Grays Harbor County contain one or more type. Household Hazardous Wastes can be disposed of at the Central Transfer Station.

Examples of Items We Accept

Repair and Remodeling

Adhesives, oil-based paint, thinner, epoxy, paint stripper

Cleaning Agents

Ovencleaners, deck cleaners, degreasers, toilet cleaners, acids

Pesticides & Fertilizers

Wood preservatives, mole killer, herbicides, pesticides

Auto, Boat, and Equipment

Batteries, paint, gasoline, oil, antifreeze, solvents

Hobby and Recreation

Photo and pool chemicals, glaze, paint, white gas

For ammunition and other explosives, please contact Mark Cox at 360-964-1647 or via email at [email protected] for disposal options.

Comments