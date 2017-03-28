Grays Harbor County Commissioners to Ask Voters For Guidance on Gateway Center

The Grays Harbor County Commissioners will ask the voters this summer what to do with the Gateway Center in Aberdeen.

Commissioner Wes Cormier brought the motion forward during their regular meeting yesterday. He said during the question and answer session later, “You know from time to time when there are big projects like this there could be a county-wide project. Voters will go out and see if this is something that should be done countywide. Take the Tall Ships for example, initially, that was supposed to be a county project but the county said ‘no’ through an advisory vote.” That project was picked up by the city of Aberdeen and The Lady Washington was launched as part of the 1989 Washington State Centennial celebration.

Advisory votes are non-binding. The results will not change the law, only gauge opinion of the voting public.

The advisory vote will be placed on the August primary ballot, asking the county’s voters if the commissioners should support the Gateway Center.

Comments